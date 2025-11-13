Political calculations behind Anwar government's move not to appeal Sabah's 40% revenue ruling

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian federal government's decision on Tuesday (Nov 11) not to appeal a high court ruling on its revenue-sharing failures with Sabah is a "carefully calculated" move aimed at cooling the political climate ahead of crucial polls in the state, say analysts.

The federal government’s move will help show its peninsular-based parties competing in the Nov 29 state election are serious about their commitments to Sabah and boost their chances at the ballot box, the experts add.

They also believe Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is hoping the Sabah election produces a Putrajaya-friendly state government that can strike a reasonable agreement on the state’s 40 per cent special grant entitlement.

Sabah has for years been trying to negotiate a return of its entitlement of 40 per cent of its contribution to federal revenue as stated in the Federal Constitution, an issue that is threatening to come to a head at the upcoming election.

Other Malaysian states like Sarawak, Penang and Johor have also been agitating for a larger share of federal revenues and greater powers in what some analysts see as a growing movement towards decentralisation.

But the Federal Constitution only mandates special grants for Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners with West Malaysia, while specifying that Sabah is entitled to 40 per cent of the net federal revenue collected from the state.

Even so, observers pointed out that the federal government still intended to appeal what it called "defects" in the Kota Kinabalu High Court's Nov 7 grounds of judgment, concerning allegations of abuse of power and constitutional breaches involving both the federal and state governments since 1974.

Johan Ariffin Samad, the former chief executive officer of Sabah’s Institute for Development Studies, said Sabahans are likely to read between the lines and not take the federal government’s non-appeal statement at face value.

“It doesn't make sense. You either appeal the whole judgment or not at all,” he told CNA. “It's definitely going to affect the state election's outcome as Sabahans are angry at Anwar for letting them down.”