Sabah goes to the polls on Nov 29, Nomination Day set for Nov 15

KOTA KINABALU: More than 1.7 million Sabahans are set to head to the ballot boxes on Nov 29 to cast their votes in the state polls, the Election Commission (EC) announced on Thursday (Oct 16).

The election period will run for 14 days after the nomination of candidates on Nov 15, with early voting set for Nov 25.

Sabah Chief Minister Hajiji Noor had announced the official dissolution of the state legislative assembly on Oct 6.

The Sabah State Legislative Assembly has a total of 79 seats - 73 of which must be contested, with another six appointed by the governor.

“Over 1,784,843 million eligible voters will carry out their responsibilities (in the 17th Sabah state election),” EC chairman Ramlan Harun told a press conference on Thursday, as quoted by local news agency Bernama.

The press conference was held after he chaired a special meeting for the polls at the Sabah Federal Government Administrative Complex on Thursday.

The 17th Sabah state election will need an estimated allocation of RM116.8 million (US$27.6 million), according to Ramlan.

There will be 940 polling centres, with 33,302 personnel mobilised to facilitate the state election that will be held on a Saturday.