Malaysia’s Cabinet reshuffle imperative, but only after Sabah election

KUALA LUMPUR: The likelihood of a Cabinet reshuffle in Malaysia has increased in recent weeks, driven by the need to fill at least four confirmed vacancies stemming from expiring senatorial terms and recent resignations, say analysts.

However, they believe that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will delay the anticipated move until December, with any announcement only after the upcoming Sabah state election.

This is because Anwar would want to focus on the elections and not risk diverting focus by announcing Cabinet changes before polling takes place on Nov 29.

The experts also brush off speculation of an indefinite delay of a reshuffle until a potential snap general election possibly by the end of next year.

They say that Anwar would want to address the Cabinet’s public image and perceived effectiveness by plugging in the vacancies sooner rather than later.

Anwar has so far remained tight-lipped about any Cabinet reshuffle and even jokingly told the media in the past week to submit their suggested list of new ministers for consideration when quizzed about the subject.

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was also quoted by news agency Bernama on Tuesday (Nov 11) as saying: “There has never been any discussion in Cabinet about reorganising it. It is the sole prerogative of the Prime Minister, who has full authority to reshuffle the Cabinet and appoint those who should serve as ministers or deputy ministers.”