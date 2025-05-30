Malaysian Trade Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz quits UMNO to join ruling PKR

SINGAPORE: Malaysia’s Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz announced his decision on Friday (May 30) to quit the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), and join Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s ruling Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Tengku Zafrul’s defection comes just days after two Cabinet ministers resigned from their posts.

In a Facebook post on Friday night, Tengku Zafrul said he had tendered his resignation as an UMNO supreme council member, a Kota Raja division chief, and a party member.

“This decision was not an easy one,” he said. “Before taking this decision, I have sought advice and views from my friends from within and outside the party including the president himself.”

Tengku Zafrul said he took a long time to consider his decision, as UMNO was the only political party he had ever joined, since 1997.

“Ultimately, this decision was made after self-discipline and taking into account various factors especially the compatibility and conformity factors," he added.