Malaysian Trade Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz quits UMNO to join ruling PKR

SINGAPORE: Malaysia’s Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz announced his decision on Friday (May 30) to quit the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), and join Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s ruling Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).
Tengku Zafrul’s defection comes just days after two Cabinet ministers resigned from their posts.
In a Facebook post on Friday night, Tengku Zafrul said he had tendered his resignation as an UMNO supreme council member, a Kota Raja division chief, and a party member.
“This decision was not an easy one,” he said. “Before taking this decision, I have sought advice and views from my friends from within and outside the party including the president himself.”
Tengku Zafrul said he took a long time to consider his decision, as UMNO was the only political party he had ever joined, since 1997.
“Ultimately, this decision was made after self-discipline and taking into account various factors especially the compatibility and conformity factors," he added.
Tengku Zafrul’s resignation on Friday confirms months of speculation that he would jump ship from UMNO to PKR.
In December last year, PKR President Anwar Ibrahim admitted that Tengku Zafrul was in preliminary talks with the party, despite UMNO saying it would not allow any such move.
Tengku Zafrul said in his Facebook post he would begin the application process to become a PKR member, adding that he “expressed intentions to the PKR president and secretary-general to join the party”.
He also thanked those who supported him during his time in UMNO.
On Wednesday, Malaysia's Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli resigned from his post following his defeat in PKR leadership polls at the hands of Anwar’s daughter Nurul Izzah.
Hours later, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad - seen as an ally of Rafizi - followed suit.