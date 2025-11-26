Malaysia PM Anwar’s ex-aide to face probe over US$152,000 bribery allegations
A local businessman has claimed that he provided the funds to PM Anwar Ibrahim’s political aide Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin - who resigned on Tuesday - and the money was spent on home furniture, premium cigars and tailored suits, among other things.
JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia’s anti-graft agency will investigate a businessman’s allegations that he had given bribes to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's senior political secretary - who resigned on Tuesday (Nov 25) - with the premier also pledging that there would be "no interference" in such a probe.
Local media reported on Tuesday that Albert Tei, the businessman at the centre of a corruption scandal on mining projects in Sabah, had alleged that he had channelled funds totaling RM629,000 (US$152,215) to Anwar’s aide Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.
The money was said to have been spent on home renovations, cigars and tailored suits.
Tai's allegations surfaced on Tuesday evening, hours after Shamsul announced his resignation.
Tei had alleged that he spent the RM629,000 after being purportedly assured that he could recoup the money "channelled to politicians in Sabah", news outlet Malaysiakini reported.
The report did not elaborate how the money would allegedly be channelled to politicians in Sabah nor what Tei was seeking exactly.
On Wednesday evening, Shamsul said in a statement posted on social media that he has made a police report against Tei at 5.05pm while on the election campaign trail in Sabah.
He said that Tei has made “baseless accusations and defamatory allegations” claiming that there were instructions from Anwar to record videos involving several Sabah politicians.
He described the claims as a "malicious conspiracy” to tarnish Anwar's image.
“They also represent a deliberate attempt to undermine the government in an undemocratic manner, particularly during the Sabah election campaign period," said Shamsul, whose statement did not address the allegations surrounding the RM629,000.
He added that he would fully cooperate with any enforcement agency, including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).
Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, MACC’s chief commissioner Azam Baki said the agency will summon both Tei and Shamsul for questioning.
“In addition, MACC will call all other relevant parties for the purpose of gathering the necessary evidence,” he said, adding that the public should not speculate while the probe is ongoing.
Hours earlier, Anwar had pledged that MACC is free to probe allegations of wrongdoing faced by Shamsul, a former member of parliament for Hang Tuah Jaya.
“I have received the resignation of the senior political secretary, Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, and I thank him for his service,” Anwar said in a statement.
“Regarding the allegations that have arisen, I emphasise that MACC is free to conduct an immediate investigation without any external interference.”
The premier added that the Malaysian government maintains “its principles of transparency and integrity” and will facilitate the investigations “in accordance with the rule of law”.
Prior to Tei’s allegations, Shamsul had been caught up in a controversy for penning a letter of support for six contractors bidding for a hospital project tender — reportedly a hospital renovation at Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar.
He had reportedly used an official letterhead and addressed the letter to an aide to the health minister.
Critics argued that the letter crossed a red line as it was seen as politically influencing public procurement for a hospital — a sensitive public service — and many demanded he be immediately dismissed rather than merely reprimanded.
The opposition Perikatan Nasional coalition had called for Shamsul to be investigated by the MACC over the letter as well as allegations made by Tei.
Anwar had previously said that he had reprimanded Shamsul as government regulations did not permit the issuance of such a letter, but added that there was no need to sack him.
Shamsul resigned from his post as senior political secretary on Tuesday amid intensifying calls for him - who is also the Melaka chapter chief in Anwar’s ruling Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) - to step down.
In a statement posted on X, Shamsul categorised allegations against him as “attempts to attack” him with “matters that could tarnish the image of the Madani government”.
“Therefore I have decided to defend myself against these attacks,” he said.
Meanwhile, Malaysiakini's report on Tuesday evening cited Tei as claiming that he had paid for Shamsul’s renovation and furniture for two of his properties - including a home theatre system, a washing machine and a massage chair.
Tei reportedly added that he had spent thousands on premium cigars and tailored suits for Shamsul.
The report also contained screenshots of WhatsApp messages purportedly between Tei and Shamsul as well as receipts.
Malaysiakini added that Tei “has an axe to grind” against Sabah’s incumbent ruling coalition Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) - which is part of Anwar’s unity government - over the cancellation of his mineral exploration licences.
Tei’s allegations against Shamsul came days before Sabah’s state election, seen as a key test for GRS and Anwar’s federal government.
Tei has made national headlines recently, after he released covert videos purportedly showing Sabah state lawmakers engaged in alleged bribe negotiations with him for a mining licence.
While he claims to be a whistle blower, Tei has been charged alongside two Sabah state assemblymen with giving and accepting bribes.
Those implicated denied wrongdoing, accusing Tei of releasing the videos out of revenge for not securing government contracts.