‘Our friends must not misunderstand this’: Anwar rejects claims of meddling in Thailand-Cambodia border dispute

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has rejected accusations of interfering in Thailand’s border dispute with Cambodia, maintaining Malaysia’s neutral role in facilitating talks between the two nations.

“Let me clear the air. Firstly as neighbours, we are of course concerned (about the dispute) but we are not involved,” Anwar said during a press conference on Saturday (Nov 22) in Johannesburg, South Africa, where he is attending this year’s G20 summit.

“We just facilitated - to help them achieve a settlement or resolution to their conflict. We did not give them any specific prescription on how they should solve their problems,” Anwar said, adding that both countries considered Malaysia as a “friend”.

United States President Donald Trump had “also spoken to them”, Anwar added.

“When I chaired the meeting (between the parties), I made that very clear,” he said.

“I don't think we should be deterred from our major task to achieve peace just because of some statements made by some small disgruntled and desperate elements.”