‘Our friends must not misunderstand this’: Anwar rejects claims of meddling in Thailand-Cambodia border dispute
“Firstly as neighbours, we are of course concerned but we are not involved,” Anwar said during a press conference on Saturday (Nov 22) in Johannesburg, South Africa.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has rejected accusations of interfering in Thailand’s border dispute with Cambodia, maintaining Malaysia’s neutral role in facilitating talks between the two nations.
“Let me clear the air. Firstly as neighbours, we are of course concerned (about the dispute) but we are not involved,” Anwar said during a press conference on Saturday (Nov 22) in Johannesburg, South Africa, where he is attending this year’s G20 summit.
“We just facilitated - to help them achieve a settlement or resolution to their conflict. We did not give them any specific prescription on how they should solve their problems,” Anwar said, adding that both countries considered Malaysia as a “friend”.
United States President Donald Trump had “also spoken to them”, Anwar added.
“When I chaired the meeting (between the parties), I made that very clear,” he said.
“I don't think we should be deterred from our major task to achieve peace just because of some statements made by some small disgruntled and desperate elements.”
Anwar’s latest comments in Johannesburg come after protesters gathered in front of the Malaysian embassy in Bangkok over the weekend, accusing him of overstepping his earlier role as chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and meddling in Thailand’s efforts to uphold its sovereignty.
Protesters waved Thai flags and banners at the Malaysian Embassy on Sathon Road before marching on to the US Embassy in Pathum Wan, prompting officials to issue a security notice.
“The Royal Thai Police are expected to deploy a significant presence on-site to ensure the safety and security of demonstrators and passing traffic,” the US embassy statement read.
Thailand and Cambodia have contested sovereignty for more than a century over un-demarcated points along their disputed 817km land border, first mapped in 1907 by France when it ruled Cambodia as a colony.
Border tensions erupted into fighting in July, when at least 48 people were killed and an estimated 300,000 temporarily displaced.
Landmine blasts along disputed border areas were also the catalysts for the clashes, with at least seven Thai soldiers severely injured in mine-related incidents since Jul 16.
But both countries agreed on an initial truce in late July following an intervention by Trump, Chinese diplomats and Anwar.
Leaders met on the sidelines of the 47th Asean Summit in October and signed a peace deal, known as the “KL Peace Accord” - with Anwar and Trump both present as witnesses.
Since then, border tensions have renewed and Malaysia has offered to host fresh peace talks.
“They contacted us,” Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan told reporters on Nov 14, adding that both parties had requested for talks to be held in Kuala Lumpur.
Anwar said he believes the subject will be raised when Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visits Malaysia on Nov 26.
“I don't know about the internal politics or domestic politics there to suggest that we interfered,” Anwar said during Saturday’s presser.
“Our friends in Thailand must not misunderstand this. Our interest is just to help them achieve peace. On the contrary, we must remain committed to our initial position on what is happening there (along the Thai-Cambodian border).”