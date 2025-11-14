Malaysia offers to host new peace talks as Thai-Cambodia border tensions flare

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has offered to host fresh peace talks to defuse renewed border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, saying both countries’ leaders are committed to a peaceful resolution.

The proposal, made by Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan on Thursday (Nov 13), comes despite Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul saying his government would act solely in Thailand’s interest “without (the need) to deliberate or ask” for anyone’s permission.

Thailand and Cambodia have traded accusations of fresh border clashes this week.

On Monday, Thailand said it was suspending the implementation of a peace agreement with Cambodia after a landmine blast injured two Thai soldiers near the border.

Cambodia on Thursday evacuated hundreds of people from a village along its disputed border with Thailand, a day after one of its residents was reported killed when shooting between the two nations broke out there.

In a Facebook post on Thursday night, Anwar said he spoke on the phone with Anutin and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

“Both leaders … reaffirmed their commitment to pursuing a peaceful resolution, in line with the understandings agreed under the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord,” Anwar wrote, without specifying when he spoke to his Thai and Cambodian counterparts.

The Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord, which was also witnessed by United States President Donald Trump during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur last month, was meant to secure a lasting end to hostilities following border clashes in July that killed at least 43 people and displaced more than 300,000 civilians on both sides.