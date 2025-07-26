Thailand accuses Cambodia of avoiding 'meaningful dialogue' as border conflict rages on
Cambodia is seeking to "internationalise the issue to serve its own political objectives", Thailand’s ambassador to the United Nations Cherdchai Chaivaivid told a closed-door UN Security Council meeting.
BANGKOK: Thailand has accused Cambodia of deliberately avoiding “meaningful dialogue” to resolve a violent conflict between the two countries, as deadly cross-border attacks and mounting civilian casualties escalate the worst bout of fighting in years.
Thailand’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Cherdchai Chaivaivid told a closed-door UN Security Council meeting on Friday (Jul 25) that Phnom Penh had rebuffed efforts at dialogue.
“It is deeply regrettable that Cambodia has deliberately avoided meaningful dialogue and instead sought to internationalise the issue to serve its own political objectives,” said Cherdchai. Thailand’s foreign ministry published a statement of his remarks online on Saturday morning.
“Thailand urges Cambodia to immediately cease all hostilities and acts of aggression, and resume dialogue in good faith,” the ambassador said.
He added that Thailand has “actively engaged” Cambodia over the past two months through multiple bilateral mechanisms, including a so-called Joint Boundary Commission after a late-May skirmish that resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier.
After the UN Security Council meeting in New York, Cambodia's UN ambassador Chhea Keo said his country wanted a ceasefire.
"Cambodia asked for an immediate ceasefire - unconditionally - and we also call for the peaceful solution of the dispute," Keo told reporters.
Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said on Saturday that for any ceasefire or talks to proceed, Cambodia needed to show "genuine sincerity in ending the conflict".
"I urge Cambodia to stop violating Thai sovereignty and to return to resolving the issue through bilateral dialogue," Maris told reporters.
"UNLAWFUL AND INDISCRIMINATE"
More than 30 people have been killed in the worst fighting between the Southeast Asian neighbours in 13 years. Both countries have accused each other of starting the conflict, which boiled over drastically on Thursday.
According to Cherdchai, Cambodia started the conflict on Thursday, asserting that Cambodian artillery opened fire on a Thai military outpost in Ta Muen Thom, Surin province, followed by troops carrying out “indiscriminate attacks” on four Thai provinces.
“This act of aggression, unlawful and indiscriminate - and let me stress the word indiscriminate - armed attacks have caused serious harms and sufferings to innocent civilians,” he said. Cherdchai showed pictures of civilian casualties to the Security Council, according to the Thai foreign ministry statement.
The ambassador accused Cambodia of “indiscriminate and inhumane attacks” on civilians, civilian infrastructure and public facilities such as hospitals, saying they violated the Geneva Convention and UN Charter.
The ambassador said Thailand had exercised “utmost restraint” but was now compelled to act in self-defence following deadly cross-border shelling, landmine incidents and mounting civilian casualties.
In Thursday's clashes, Cambodia fired rockets and artillery shells into Thailand, and the Thai military scrambled F-16 jets to carry out air strikes.
The ambassador said Thailand “categorically rejects” the use of force to resolve international disputes, while remaining firmly committed to the peaceful settlement of disputes.
Thailand has accused Cambodia of deliberately attacking civilians, while Phnom Penh has criticised Bangkok for using cluster munitions, controversial and widely condemned.
Cherdchai acknowledged that cluster munitions were deployed, but said that they were used “exclusively to target military objectives”.
“All measures are directed at legitimate military targets, with every effort made to avoid civilian harm,” Cherdchai said, adding that Thailand’s response was “strictly limited in scope, proportionate and targeted solely at neutralising the imminent danger.”
The ambassador also rebuffed accusations by Phnom Penh that Thailand attacked the surrounding area and structures of Preah Vihear Temple. Fighting on Thursday was focused on six locations, according to the Thai army, including around two ancient temples.
Cherdchai said the Cambodian assertions were “baseless, regrettable and profoundly disappointing”, and amounted to a “dissemination of disinformation”.
According to Phnom Penh's defence ministry, the death toll in Cambodia has risen to 13 - five soldiers and eight civilians - with more than 35,000 people forced to flee their homes.
On the Thai side, its health ministry reported 15 fatalities - 14 civilians and a soldier - with a further 46 wounded, including 15 troops. The ministry also said more than 138,000 people have been evacuated from its border regions.
Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra - still an influential figure in the kingdom - visited shelters on Saturday to meet evacuees.
"The military needs to complete its operations before any dialogue can take place," Thaksin told reporters.
The 76-year-old said he had no plans to contact Hun Sen, Cambodia's powerful ex-prime minister who was long a close ally.
"His actions reflect a disturbed mindset. He should reflect on his conduct," Thaksin said of Hun Sen.