Thailand accuses Cambodia of avoiding 'meaningful dialogue' as border conflict rages on

BANGKOK: Thailand has accused Cambodia of deliberately avoiding “meaningful dialogue” to resolve a violent conflict between the two countries, as deadly cross-border attacks and mounting civilian casualties escalate the worst bout of fighting in years.

Thailand’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Cherdchai Chaivaivid told a closed-door UN Security Council meeting on Friday (Jul 25) that Phnom Penh had rebuffed efforts at dialogue.

“It is deeply regrettable that Cambodia has deliberately avoided meaningful dialogue and instead sought to internationalise the issue to serve its own political objectives,” said Cherdchai. Thailand’s foreign ministry published a statement of his remarks online on Saturday morning.

“Thailand urges Cambodia to immediately cease all hostilities and acts of aggression, and resume dialogue in good faith,” the ambassador said.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

He added that Thailand has “actively engaged” Cambodia over the past two months through multiple bilateral mechanisms, including a so-called Joint Boundary Commission after a late-May skirmish that resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier.

After the UN Security Council meeting in New York, Cambodia's UN ambassador Chhea Keo said his country wanted a ceasefire.

"Cambodia asked for an immediate ceasefire - unconditionally - and we also call for the peaceful solution of the dispute," Keo told reporters.

Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said on Saturday that for any ceasefire or talks to proceed, Cambodia needed to show "genuine sincerity in ending the conflict".

"I urge Cambodia to stop violating Thai sovereignty and to return to resolving the issue through bilateral dialogue," Maris told reporters.