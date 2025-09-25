Australia seeking stronger ties with ASEAN amid global economic shifts, says trade minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Australia’s Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell said on Wednesday (Sep 24) that his country is pushing to deepen trade and economic ties with Southeast Asia, at a time when some nations are pulling back from free and fair trade.

Farrell, who spoke to CNA at the sidelines of the 57th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Economic Ministers Meeting (AEM) and related meetings in Kuala Lumpur, said the region remains a key focus for Canberra’s economic strategy.

“We're just at the start of a golden age between Australia and Southeast Asia … and we value our links with ASEAN. This government has gone out of its way to build a stronger and better relationship with our nearest neighbours,” he added.

“The economies of ASEAN are growing, and they're growing fast, and Australia wants to be part of that growth story.”

Australia is part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) – the world’s largest trade bloc that also includes all 10 ASEAN members as well as China, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.

The fourth RCEP ministers’ meeting took place on Thursday during the week-long AEM, which ends on Friday.

OPENING UP TO FREE, FAIR TRADE

ASEAN is Australia’s second-largest trade partner, accounting for 15 per cent of the country’s total trade.

Bilateral trade last year hit US$195 billion, with Farrell expressing confidence that ASEAN-Australia trade will experience double-digit growth in 2025.