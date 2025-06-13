ASEAN eyes rail connectivity to boost regional trade amid global tensions

KUALA LUMPUR: As global trade faces challenges from tariffs amid renewed rivalry, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is turning its attention inward to strengthen regional connectivity.

Experts said expanding intra-ASEAN trade hinges on improving rail links, with collaboration among member states key to unlocking the success of the ASEAN Rail Corridor that was launched last year.

A seamless and reliable regional rail freight service is seen as vital to boosting the bloc’s total trade volume, which is projected to reach US$4.5 trillion by 2030.

LAOS-CHINA RAILWAY

For example, the Laos-China Railway – which links Vientiane to Kunming – was officially launched in December 2021.

Built at a cost of almost US$6 billion, it is part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. The Laos section spans over 400km, while the China stretch to Kunming spans almost 600km.

Rail experts said that this may usher in a new era in rail travel for ASEAN.

"(It could be) a high-speed train that you could take … from Beijing all the way down through to Vientiane, all the way down to Bangkok, all the way down to Kuala Lumpur, and possibly divert through an undersea tunnel to Jakarta. I think it’s not impossible to imagine that at all,” said Suhaimi Yaacob, chief corporate officer of Malaysian railway company KTMB.