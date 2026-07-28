Seoul, Tokyo lead Asian plunge as tech stocks suffer fresh rout

HONG KONG: South Korea's Kospi collapsed 10 per cent as tech took a battering on another black day for Asian stock markets, with a report of a breakthrough in China's chip industry compounding worries about the longevity of the AI boom.

The losses extended a sell-off across the industry globally following an eye-watering rally over the past two years that has sent several indexes and companies to record highs.

They also overshadowed a more upbeat outlook over the Middle East conflict as the United States and Iran paused tit-for-tat strikes for a third day and Donald Trump suggested there was a "good chance" of a deal to end hostilities.

Semiconductor firms were at the forefront of a region-wide rout Tuesday after website The Information said China's Shanghai Yuliangsheng had started mass production of a chipmaker technology long dominated by Dutch firm ASML.

Seoul-listed SK hynix and Samsung lost around 13 per cent, dragging the KOSPI index down 10.2 per cent, having earlier been paused for a 20-minute circuit-breaker.

The two firms have fallen almost 50 per cent since hitting all-time highs last month, while the KOSPI is down more than 30 per cent.

Tokyo's Nikkei tanked more than 4 per cent as Kioxia shed 18 per cent, while Advantest and Tokyo Electron dived 11 per cent.

Taipei was also off more than 3 per cent as market heavyweight and chip giant TSMC took a hit.

There were also losses across most other markets, though Hong Kong was the standout as its tech firms enjoyed some much-needed buying following a painful first half of the year.