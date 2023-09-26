Driverless ice cream trucks, 3D avatar booths: Hangzhou shows off tech innovations at Asian Games

HANGZHOU: Hangzhou, the capital of China’s Zhejiang province, is known as an innovation powerhouse, and home to Alibaba’s founder Jack Ma.

It is also where the Asian Games are being held until Oct 8.

The city of 12 million is using the event as an opportunity to showcase the country’s cutting-edge technologies, including big data, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality.

Roaming around the Asian Games venues are unmanned vehicles offering tours and ice cream, robot dogs that patrol power-supply facilities, and automated mosquito trappers that zap the pests.

