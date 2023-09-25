China's e-sports potential grows, with degree courses and hotels catering to lucrative market

SHENZHEN: Growing up, Mr Zhao Zhiqiang did not like studying and instead spent much of his time on computer games. Six years ago, he became a professional e-sports player.

“I realised that I am pretty good at it,” said the 22-year-old. “That's when I decided to turn pro.”

A typical day for him starts at 1pm. He plays on the computer for four hours before breaking for dinner with his team. Then, he continues training until 3am.

E-sports is taking off fast in China, which has cemented itself as a leader in game development over the last decade.

The world’s second largest economy is home to some of the top-ranked players and largest e-sports companies globally. China now has 487 million e-sports gamers, according to the China E-sports Industry Report from January to June 2023.