Asian stocks slide, oil gains as Middle East tensions escalate

SINGAPORE: Asian stocks fell on Wednesday (Jun 10) while oil prices surged as escalating tensions in the Middle East unsettled markets, dimming hopes for an end to the months-long war that has pushed commodities higher and stoked inflation worries.

The United States launched strikes against Iran after President Donald Trump said Tehran had shot down a US Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz, leaving investors on edge over a fragile ceasefire between all sides.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.6 per cent. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.9 per cent while the tech-heavy South Korean KOSPI slumped 2 per cent in a volatile week where AI stocks have come under pressure.

Oil prices climbed about 1 per cent in early trade, moving away from a seven-week low touched in the previous session in the wake of the fresh US attacks. Brent futures rose 0.9 per cent to US$92.29 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.8 per cent to US$88.97.

"Geopolitics is being treated as a headline risk, not a macro shock for now," said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo in Singapore.

"Oil holding around US$90 despite fresh Iran headlines suggests markets are not pricing a sustained supply disruption. That leaves room for a bigger repricing if energy infrastructure, shipping routes or US involvement escalate."

US stocks overnight slid as a tech rebound fizzled, with AI valuation worries, Middle East tensions and rising rate bets driving investors from risk.