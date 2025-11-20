Asia Pacific aviation on track to meet 5% sustainable fuel target: Industry body

BANGKOK: Governments across Asia Pacific are taking proactive steps to help airlines make aviation more sustainable, the director general of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) said.

Speaking to CNA in Bangkok last week, Subhas Menon said the trade body is confident its members are on track to hit a goal of using 5 per cent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by the end of the decade.

AAPA leaders in 2023 pledged to strive for a SAF utilisation target of 5 per cent by 2030.

The trade association represents airlines based in the Asia Pacific. It currently has 18 members, including Singapore Airlines, Japan Airlines, Thai Airways, Malaysia Airlines and Air India.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“Asia Pacific is growing at a very fast pace. (The region’s) governments are determined to support this growth, because aviation plays a big part in their economies, I think we'll get there,” Menon said.

“(They) are working … with their airlines, fuel suppliers, manufacturers and airports to achieve that target. Most of these governments have got their (sustainable) fuel suppliers on the ready.”

GOVERNMENTS STEP UP ON SUSTAINABILITY

Menon noted that an increasing number of governments in the region are introducing policies and regulations aimed at supporting the industry’s sustainability targets.

They include encouraging the adoption of cleaner jet fuels to promoting technological innovation and collaboration among sectors.

Singapore, for example, implemented an SAF levy last week. Airline passengers departing from Singapore will have to pay duties ranging from S$1 (US$0.77) to S$41.60 per ticket, depending on their travel destination and travel class.

Singapore also aims for SAF to account for 1 per cent of all jet fuel next year, rising to 3 to 5 per cent by 2030.

Menon said there is a need for governments to enforce policies and regulations to accelerate SAF production and adoption because high costs, limited infrastructure and market uncertainty make it difficult for the private sector to scale up on its own.

“It’s very important for governments to be proactive. Most people would say yes … to addressing emissions, but what people say and what people do sometimes differ,” he said.

“Unless there is a trigger, a call to action, people don't really act. (Singapore’s SAF) levy is (that) call to action and gives people an opportunity to participate in the greening of the planet.”

Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s most populous country, is considering a regulation to require international flights from Jakarta and Bali use a 1 per cent SAF blend from next year, gradually increasing to 5 per cent by 2035.

Malaysia is targeting a 47 per cent SAF blending mandate by 2050, and is looking to build domestic production, blending and supply of the fuel.

Japan has mandated that its refiners must supply SAF equivalent to 10 per cent of their aviation fuel sales by 2030.

EXTERNAL HEADWINDS & RESILIENT DEMAND

Most aviation experts agree that sustainable jet fuel is currently the most feasible path to greener skies as it can be used with existing aircraft and airport infrastructure.

Such fuel is made from renewable or waste-based materials instead of petroleum. It can come from biofuels derived from crops, waste-based sources like used cooking oil, or synthetic e-fuels made by combining captured carbon with hydrogen.