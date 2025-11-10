Air travellers departing Singapore to pay sustainable aviation fuel levy of S$1 to S$41.60 per ticket

SINGAPORE: Airline passengers departing from Singapore will have to pay a sustainable aviation fuel levy ranging from S$1 (US$0.77) to S$41.60 per ticket, depending on their travel destination and travel class.

The levy will apply to tickets sold from Apr 1, 2026, for flights departing from Singapore on or after Oct 1, 2026, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said in a statement on Monday (Nov 10).

This means that if a ticket is bought before Apr 1 for a flight departing after Oct 1, the levy will not apply. Likewise, if a ticket is bought after Apr 1 for a flight before Oct 1, there will be no levy.

All destinations from Singapore will be grouped into four geographical bands:

Band 1: Southeast Asia

Band 2: Northeast Asia, South Asia, Australia and Papua New Guinea

Band 3: Africa, Central and West Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the Pacific Islands and New Zealand

Band 4: the Americas.

Passengers travelling to Band 1 destinations will pay S$1 if travelling in an economy cabin, which includes economy class and premium economy, and S$4 for a premium cabin, which includes business class and first class.

Band 2 passengers will pay S$2.80 and S$11.20 for an economy cabin and a premium cabin, respectively.

Band 3 passengers will pay S$6.40 and S$25.60, and Band 4 passengers will pay S$10.40 and S$41.60 for an economy cabin and premium cabin respectively.