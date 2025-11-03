Bali halts construction of controversial cliffside glass elevator after backlash

A PROJECT MEANT TO EASE ACCESS

The 200 billion rupiah (US$12 million) project, supported by Chinese investors and managed by Indonesian developer PT Bangun Nusa Properti, began in July 2023 with the goal of improving access to the beach.

Director I Komang Suantara said the company had complied with all legal and technical requirements, including environmental and soil-strength studies.

“Our permits were issued under the latest regional spatial and building regulations, however, we will respect the authorities’ decision to pause construction,” Suantara said, also noting that the project had been around 70 per cent complete when the suspension was announced.



Footage circulated on social media earlier this year, showing cranes and steel frameworks in the area, sparking outrage from locals who accused developers of disregarding Bali’s environmental safeguards.



The debate over the elevator has divided tourists. While some argue that the project undermines the natural appeal of Kelingking Beach, with the steep trek being part of the beach’s memorable experience - others believe that a cliffside elevator would make the site more accessible.



“Go with your own strength - don’t use a lift. It’s supposed to be a challenge,” said one Swiss tourist who spoke to the Kumparan news site.

Eva, a 24-year-old domestic visitor from Jakarta, said she welcomed the project and described the climb down as “almost unbearable”.

“I didn’t expect it to be that steep. I nearly regretted going down but there was no choice. I had to climb back up slowly,” she said, adding that she hoped authorities could find a compromise between safety and conservation.

DISAGREEMENT OVER PERMITS

Balinese officials sealed off the site last week, after discovering that the project lacked proper permits and also posed safety risks.

I Dewa Nyoman Dharmadi, municipal chief at Bali’s Civil Service Police (Satpol PP), said the development had approval only for limited use of the cliff area - not for building a major permanent structure.

“The project sits within a protected zone and violates coastal setback rules,” he said. “We’ve halted construction and cordoned off the area for safety.”

Other officials raised concerns about the project’s materials and warned that the site could be permanently shut down if violations were confirmed.

Klungkung Regent I Made Satria said the project had received approval before he took office early this year, and added that developers claimed to have valid permits.

“Local residents told me there were several rounds of consultation, and they supported the project,” Satria told local media outlets, adding that his administration was now reviewing documentation.