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Thailand probes deadly Bangkok bar fire as survivors report lack of rear fire escapes
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Thailand probes deadly Bangkok bar fire as survivors report lack of rear fire escapes

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said many victims were found at the restrooms at the back of the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao bar.

Thailand probes deadly Bangkok bar fire as survivors report lack of rear fire escapes

A screen grab taken from a video shows people fleeing a fire at the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao bar in Bangkok (left) and members of emergency services work outside a pub where the fire broke out. (Images: Handout/ Courtesy of Kan KUTIRAT/AFP, REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa)

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13 Jul 2026 09:21AM (Updated: 13 Jul 2026 09:24AM)
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A huge fire engulfed a bar in Bangkok early Monday morning (Jul 13), killing at least 27 people and injuring dozens before firefighters brought the blaze under control.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters at the scene that many victims were found at the restrooms at the back of Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao bar, where survivors reported no fire escapes.

He said a musician told him that he saw smoke coming out of a circuit breaker near the stage before the power went out, then an explosion was heard and thick smoke quickly filled the place. Follow live updates.

Source: CNA/gs

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