Bangladesh to vote in national referendum on constitutional reforms, alongside high-stakes election

DHAKA: Bangladesh is heading to the polls on Thursday (Feb 12) to not only decide who forms the next government, but also to vote in a national referendum that could reshape the country’s system of governance.

Voters will determine whether to endorse structural changes that could alter how power is exercised at the highest levels of the state.

The referendum is widely seen as a pivotal democratic moment for the South Asian nation of more than 170 million people.

They will also elect 350 lawmakers in Bangladesh’s first election since a student-led uprising toppled former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.