Blast in a tunnel at Indian hydropower project leaves 12 dead and 13 missing

GUWAHATI, India: A suspected gas explosion collapsed part of a tunnel under construction at a hydropower project in India’s northeastern Himalayan state of Sikkim, leaving at least 12 people dead and 13 missing, officials said Tuesday (Jul 22).

Rescue teams with oxygen gear raced to find survivors Tuesday as toxic levels of gas were detected at the disaster site in Samardung village near the Chinese border.

The blast had ripped through the tunnel Monday while 21 labourers were inside working on the 500-megawatt Teesta hydroelectric project, officials said. Two of them managed to escape. Six power utility officials later entered the tunnel to help in the rescue, but became trapped themselves, officials said.

The explosion was believed to have been triggered by a buildup of methane, said State Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who visited the site Tuesday.

Survivors told authorities they heard a loud explosion before debris came crashing through the tunnel, civil official Anupama Tamling said.