In pictures: Blood Moon rises around the world

SINGAPORE: Skywatchers enjoyed a crimson Blood Moon from Sunday (Sep 7) during a total lunar eclipse visible across Asia and swathes of Europe and Africa.

People in Asia, including India and China, were best placed to see the total eclipse, which was also visible on the eastern edge of Africa as well as in western Australia.

Stargazers in Europe got a brief chance to see a partial eclipse just as the Moon rose during the early evening, but the Americas missed out.

The eclipse began at 11.28pm on Sunday in Singapore before reaching its maximum at 2.11am, according to Time and Date. It ended at 4.55am.

