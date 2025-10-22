Selangor school stabbing: 14-year-old boy charged with murder of female schoolmate

PETALING JAYA: A 14-year-old boy was charged with the murder of his schoolmate at a magistrate’s court in Petaling Jaya on Wednesday (Oct 22).

The hearing was held behind closed doors as the accused is a juvenile, Malaysian media reported. No plea was recorded as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The charge carries the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years and not less than 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Under Section 97(1) of the Child Act 2001, however, those under the age of 18 cannot be sentenced to death, news outlet Malay Mail reported.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

In Malaysia, the minimum age of criminal responsibility is 10 years old.

The boy is accused of killing his victim in the girls’ toilet of a secondary school in Bandar Utama between 9.20am and 9.35am on Oct 14, news agency Bernama reported.

According to earlier reports, they were students at SMK Bandar Utama Damansara (4).

The accused, a Form 1 student, allegedly stabbed 16-year-old Form 3 student Yap Shing Xuen. Yap died from multiple stab wounds to the chest and neck. She was cremated after a funeral ceremony attended by nearly 500 people on Monday.

She was described by her mother as a “kind and self-disciplined” person who never gave reason for her family to worry about her.

The mother, whom local media identified as Wong Lee Ping, had told reporters that her daughter was purportedly stabbed 200 times by the suspect.

The accused’s father has described his son as an introverted and quiet person.

The case was among a string of major crimes reported in Malaysia’s educational institutions recently.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said last Saturday police presence would be enhanced on school grounds as part of broader efforts to curb rising juvenile crime.

Prime Minister Anwar said last Friday the government is considering a ban on smartphones for students under 16, as well as improving educational content to promote moral and ethical values.