Selangor fatal school stabbing: Father of 14-year-old suspect says ‘nothing can bring their daughter back’

KUALA LUMPUR: The father of the 14-year-old boy who had allegedly stabbed a fellow schoolmate to death in a Selangor school had never imagined that his son was capable of such violence, even as he acknowledged the loss experienced by the victim’s family.

“I know whatever I say now means nothing,” the 40-year-old man was quoted as saying by Chinese-language daily China Press.

“No matter what I do, it won’t bring their daughter back. I don’t know how to face them.”

The man, who declined to be named, had described his son as an introverted and quiet person.

Recalling the day of the incident, the man said that his son had not displayed any unusual behaviour, reported Malay Mail.

The incident has left him deeply shaken, and he was devastated by his son’s alleged actions.

On Tuesday (Oct 14), the police arrested a 14-year-old boy at a school in Petaling Jaya in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old female student.

Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail had told local media then that the authorities have yet to establish a motive behind the incident, which occurred at SMK Bandar Utama Damansara (4), Petaling Jaya. The school is located a short distance away from the popular 1 Utama Shopping Centre.