Selangor fatal school stabbing: Father of 14-year-old suspect says ‘nothing can bring their daughter back’
KUALA LUMPUR: The father of the 14-year-old boy who had allegedly stabbed a fellow schoolmate to death in a Selangor school had never imagined that his son was capable of such violence, even as he acknowledged the loss experienced by the victim’s family.
“I know whatever I say now means nothing,” the 40-year-old man was quoted as saying by Chinese-language daily China Press.
“No matter what I do, it won’t bring their daughter back. I don’t know how to face them.”
The man, who declined to be named, had described his son as an introverted and quiet person.
Recalling the day of the incident, the man said that his son had not displayed any unusual behaviour, reported Malay Mail.
The incident has left him deeply shaken, and he was devastated by his son’s alleged actions.
On Tuesday (Oct 14), the police arrested a 14-year-old boy at a school in Petaling Jaya in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old female student.
Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail had told local media then that the authorities have yet to establish a motive behind the incident, which occurred at SMK Bandar Utama Damansara (4), Petaling Jaya. The school is located a short distance away from the popular 1 Utama Shopping Centre.
Two sharp objects believed to have been used in the incident were seized by the police, news agency Bernama reported.
Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Shamsudin Mamat said that the police received a report at 9.40am of the incident on Oct 14 after a teacher - who had heard screams - rushed to the toilet area and found the victim.
"Preliminary checks showed that the victim sustained multiple stab wounds to the body,” he was quoted as saying by news outlet New Straits Times.
In an update on Wednesday, Shamsudin said that the victim’s remains had been claimed by her family after a post-mortem was completed at the pathology department of the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre.
The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, and the suspect has since been remanded for seven days to assist with investigations.
The charge carries the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years and not less than 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.
In Malaysia, the minimum age of criminal responsibility is 10 years old.
UNCHECKED USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA TO BLAME: ANWAR
Following a string of violent – and sometimes fatal – crimes that have occurred in Malaysia’s schools of late, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday said that the unchecked use of social media by youths was responsible for most of these cases.
Anwar added that he will instruct his Cabinet ministers to consider stricter measures on social media usage at their weekly meetings.
“The responsibility of course goes back to parents and schools, but almost all of these issues stem from the (unchecked) use of mobile phones and social media.
“It will definitely trigger mixed reactions but there must be action taken on the use of social media,” he was quoted as saying by Malay Mail after attending a monthly assembly at the finance ministry.
Aside from the fatal stabbing incident in Selangor on Tuesday, Malaysians were outraged over the alleged gang rape of a Form Three student by her seniors at a secondary school in Melaka earlier this month.
Four suspects have since been remanded for six days to assist investigations under Section 375B of the Penal Code for gang rape.