14-year-old boy arrested over fatal stabbing of female schoolmate, 16, in Selangor school

KUALA LUMPUR: Police in Malaysia have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old female student at a school in Selangor on Tuesday (Oct 14).

"The suspect allegedly stabbed the female student outside a classroom and she died at the scene," Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail was quoted as saying by The Star.

He added that the police have yet to establish a motive behind the incident, which occurred at SMK Bandar Utama Damansara (4), Petaling Jaya. The school is located a short distance away from the popular 1 Utama Shopping Centre.

The authorities have since recovered two sharp objects believed to have been used in the incident, news agency Bernama reported.

“The motive for the incident is still under investigation, but initial findings did not reveal any elements of bullying. The victim and suspect are believed to have known each other as they studied at the same school, although in different (levels),” Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Shamsudin Mamat told local media.

Shamsudin added that the police received a report at 9.40am of the incident after a teacher - who had heard screams - rushed to the toilet area and found the victim.

"Preliminary checks showed that the victim sustained multiple stab wounds to the body,” he was quoted as saying by news outlet New Straits Times, adding that a post-mortem examination will be carried out at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre later on Tuesday.