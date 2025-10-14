14-year-old boy arrested over fatal stabbing of female schoolmate, 16, in Selangor school
KUALA LUMPUR: Police in Malaysia have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old female student at a school in Selangor on Tuesday (Oct 14).
"The suspect allegedly stabbed the female student outside a classroom and she died at the scene," Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail was quoted as saying by The Star.
He added that the police have yet to establish a motive behind the incident, which occurred at SMK Bandar Utama Damansara (4), Petaling Jaya. The school is located a short distance away from the popular 1 Utama Shopping Centre.
The authorities have since recovered two sharp objects believed to have been used in the incident, news agency Bernama reported.
“The motive for the incident is still under investigation, but initial findings did not reveal any elements of bullying. The victim and suspect are believed to have known each other as they studied at the same school, although in different (levels),” Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Shamsudin Mamat told local media.
Shamsudin added that the police received a report at 9.40am of the incident after a teacher - who had heard screams - rushed to the toilet area and found the victim.
"Preliminary checks showed that the victim sustained multiple stab wounds to the body,” he was quoted as saying by news outlet New Straits Times, adding that a post-mortem examination will be carried out at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre later on Tuesday.
The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, and the suspect will be brought to the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for a remand application.
The charge carries the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years and not less than 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.
In Malaysia, the minimum age of criminal responsibility is 10 years old.
Malaysia’s Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek was quoted as saying by Bernama that her ministry would extend its full cooperation with the authorities in the ongoing investigations.
“The Ministry of Education extends its condolences to the family of the student who died after being stabbed at a school in Selangor today,” she said, adding that a team of counsellors have been mobilised to the school to provide support to those affected by the incident.
Separately, Selangor Chief Minister Amirudin Shari said he was informed by Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar that the case did not involve any “racial elements”.
“As a father with daughters of my own, I cannot begin to imagine the pain the victim’s parents are going through … I extend my deepest condolences to them and pray that they will be given strength and protection as they face this horrific tragedy,” he said in a statement.
He added: “Schools should be the safest places for our children, and the state government will cooperate with the Royal Malaysia Police, the Ministry of Education, and the local community to immediately enhance the level of safety in all schools across the state.”