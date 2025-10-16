‘Wish her well in another world’: Family members of slain schoolgirl in Selangor stabbing case mourn victim
Malaysia Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said on Thursday that public confidence must be strengthened, especially among parents who send their children to school.
KUALA LUMPUR: Family members of the 16-year-old female student who was stabbed to death in a Selangor school have taken to social media to pay tribute to their slain loved one, describing her as a lovely and sensible child who “met such a cruel fate”.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 15), the mother - who identified herself as Aapple Wong - said that her daughter was a “kind and self-disciplined” person who never gave reason for the family to worry about her.
“She was always considerate of her parents and never asked us for anything,” Wong wrote on Facebook, accompanied by an announcement about the girl’s wake.
It included details of her daughter’s name - Yap Shing Xuen.
“I am truly at a loss for words and heartbroken beyond measure.”
She also thanked the public for their prayers and support.
“I only wish her well in another world and that her soul may find peace and happiness.
“Mum will always love you and miss you,” wrote Wong.
In another tribute, Yap’s elder sister - identified as Miki Miki on Facebook - described her death as “too sudden, too heavy”.
“Little sister, you were meant to have a longer journey, more beautiful scenery and gentler years but a cruel act of malice took everything that belonged to you,” she wrote on Wednesday.
“May the departed rest in peace, may justice not be delayed. May this world be kinder to those who are good.”
On Tuesday, the police arrested a 14-year-old boy at a school in Petaling Jaya in connection with Yap’s fatal stabbing.
The incident occurred at SMK Bandar Utama Damansara (4), Petaling Jaya, which is located a short distance away from the popular 1 Utama Shopping Centre.
Malaysian authorities said that the suspect had allegedly stabbed Yap outside a classroom and she died at the scene.
Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar on Wednesday confirmed that she died from multiple stabs to the chest and neck, local media Malay Mail reported.
“The victim was found in the toilet and based on our current investigation, we believe the suspect had followed her inside,” Shazeli said.
He added that the suspect, a Form 1 student, is believed to have an infatuation with the victim and was a “secret admirer”. Yap was a Form 3 student.
“Our investigation so far has found that the suspect had feelings for the victim but did not share them, it was more of a case of harbouring those feelings. It is also believed that the victim was unaware of the suspect’s feelings,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday, as quoted by Bernama.
According to Shazeli, the suspect and the victim had no prior relationship or interaction, noting that “emotional factors and social media influence” are believed to have contributed to his actions.
Shazeli also confirmed that the authorities had seized a written note from the suspect.
The note had read: “This world is fake. I have won.”
Meanwhile, a fellow student who witnessed the incident told the New Straits Times that the suspect had allegedly confessed his feelings to the victim the night before the attack on Tuesday.
The witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the suspect, who was armed with multiple sharp weapons, became enraged and cornered the 16-year-old girl in the school’s female toilet before attacking her in one of the cubicles.
“He was holding a knife and had (taken) her hostage in the toilet. Then he started stabbing her repeatedly,” said the witness, as quoted by the New Straits Times.
The witness disclosed that another student ran to look for a teacher who rushed to the toilet and “tried to kick down the door”.
“(The teacher) managed to break it open but the boy escaped and began chasing other students with the knife,” recounted the student.
“He ran into the classes and everyone just started screaming and running outside. His shirt was covered in blood.”
Shazeli, the police chief, confirmed on Wednesday that the suspect panicked and wandered around the school compound before being apprehended by teachers and fellow students.
A photo had circulated on social media showing the alleged suspect holding a knife.
Shazeli added that the suspect had allegedly bought the weapons online, and investigations are ongoing to determine the specific online platform used for the knife and karambit purchases.
TRANSPARENT, PROFESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS: HOME MINISTER
The Malaysian government has since vowed a thorough, transparent and professional investigations into criminal cases such as rape and murder that occur within school premises, following a string of violent incidents of late.
Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail on Thursday said that public confidence must be strengthened, especially among parents who send their children to school.
This is by ensuring that perpetrators of such crimes, including those committed in schools, are brought to justice, he said.
“When children are involved, we apply the Child Act. However if the act involves offences under the Penal Code such as Section 302 (murder), 375 (rape) or 377B (unnatural offences), these provisions will guide the investigation accordingly,” he added, reported Buletin TV3.
Separately, the father of the 14-year-old suspect had earlier said that he had never imagined that his son was capable of such violence, even as he acknowledged the loss experienced by the victim’s family.
“I know whatever I say now means nothing,” the 40-year-old man was quoted as saying by Chinese-language daily China Press.
“No matter what I do, it won’t bring their daughter back. I don’t know how to face them.”
The man, who declined to be named, had described his son as an introverted and quiet person.
Local media reported that the suspect has been remanded for seven days until Oct 21. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.
The charge carries the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years and not less than 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.
In Malaysia, the minimum age of criminal responsibility is 10 years old.