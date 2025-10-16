‘Wish her well in another world’: Family members of slain schoolgirl in Selangor stabbing case mourn victim

KUALA LUMPUR: Family members of the 16-year-old female student who was stabbed to death in a Selangor school have taken to social media to pay tribute to their slain loved one, describing her as a lovely and sensible child who “met such a cruel fate”.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 15), the mother - who identified herself as Aapple Wong - said that her daughter was a “kind and self-disciplined” person who never gave reason for the family to worry about her.

“She was always considerate of her parents and never asked us for anything,” Wong wrote on Facebook, accompanied by an announcement about the girl’s wake.

It included details of her daughter’s name - Yap Shing Xuen.

“I am truly at a loss for words and heartbroken beyond measure.”

She also thanked the public for their prayers and support.

“I only wish her well in another world and that her soul may find peace and happiness.

“Mum will always love you and miss you,” wrote Wong.

In another tribute, Yap’s elder sister - identified as Miki Miki on Facebook - described her death as “too sudden, too heavy”.

“Little sister, you were meant to have a longer journey, more beautiful scenery and gentler years but a cruel act of malice took everything that belonged to you,” she wrote on Wednesday.

“May the departed rest in peace, may justice not be delayed. May this world be kinder to those who are good.”