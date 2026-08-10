Fire near Indonesia's Mount Bromo extinguished but new hotspots emerge

JAKARTA: A fire in Indonesia's Mount Bromo National Park in East Java that burnt 550 hectares has been extinguished, an official said on Monday, but there are new hotspots near the caldera.

Authorities, though, have found new fires in areas around the caldera covering some 20 hectares, said Gatot Soebroto, head of the local disaster mitigation agency.

"The fire around the caldera is likely to spread further on Monday," he added.

More than 120 personnel, three water-bombing helicopters, drones and some fire trucks have been deployed to put out the fires around the caldera, Gatot said.