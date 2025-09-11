Walls crack, who pays? Johor quakes put spotlight on homeowners’ insurance gaps

SEGAMAT, Johor: Lawyer Poon Ching Yee was preparing breakfast for her family when a sudden, loud bang echoed through her home.

It sounded as if something heavy had fallen from the sky or a solar plate from her roof had crashed down.

The loud sound, which was also heard by her family members living in other parts of Johor’s Segamat town, caused her dog to bark non-stop.

Within minutes, Poon’s husband found news online confirming that an earthquake had occurred.

"Floods maybe, but I would never have expected that we would be affected by an earthquake. It was quite scary," the 37-year-old told CNA on Sep 4, more than a week after her family’s hair-raising experience in the early hours of Aug 24.

The earthquake and aftershocks in the days that followed caused the pre-existing hairline cracks in their Taman Yayasan house to widen significantly.

One crack was so severe it resulted in a hole the size of one’s hand, allowing her to peek into her neighbour's house.

The bank that provided her housing loan has told Poon to try submitting a claim as her insurance plan would cover it.

“I will try submitting (a claim) but my case is a bit different because there were cracks on the wall previously. It would depend on the adjusters who assess it," she said.

The 4.1-magnitude Segamat earthquake on Aug 24 and at least seven aftershocks have shaken residents and prompted a debate about the need for earthquake coverage in Malaysia, with experts calling for wider adoption of such insurance.

Public awareness of earthquake insurance is generally low due to the historical perception of Malaysia as being free from seismic risks, they said.

“Malaysia is not seen as an earthquake-prone country compared to neighbouring Indonesia or the Philippines,” said Chua Kim Soon, chief executive of the General Insurance Association (GIA) of Malaysia, an association that represents insurers.

There is a general lack of awareness regarding home insurance, and this is even more so for risks related to earthquakes, he said.

Malaysia is located outside the Pacific Ring of Fire, a major tectonic belt known for its high seismic activity that affects Indonesia and the Philippines.

The Aug 24 earthquake lay near the Mersing Fault Zone and originated from crustal movement, not volcanic activity or deep-sea subduction, Johor Mineral and Geoscience Department director Noorazhar Ngatimin told Bernama news agency.

“Many homes without mortgages, such as owners of fully paid homes or those with housing in rural and semi-urban areas, are often underinsured or uninsured,” said Chua.