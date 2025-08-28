Another weak earthquake strikes Johor; fourth in five days

Another weak earthquake struck the Malaysian state of Johor on Thursday (Aug 28), registering a magnitude of 2.5.
The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said the quake occurred at about 8pm, 13km north of the town of Segamat and at a depth of 10km.
The agency added that tremors were felt in Johor and that it would continue to monitor the situation.
It also called on members of the public who experienced the tremors to fill in an online form with key information, such as their address, contact details, as well as the time and duration of the tremor.
Respondents could also indicate if they heard a loud sound or if they noticed any structural damage.
Malaysian Minister of Federal Territories Dr Zaliha Mustafa urged Segamat residents to remain calm, monitor official information from MetMalaysia and not be swayed by unverified news.
“This is the fourth incident recorded … so far, no injuries or property damage have been reported,” she said in a post on X.
A resident told Harian Metro that he had been sitting on a chair when he felt the tremor, which lasted several seconds.
SERIES OF QUAKES
Some residents in Johor were jolted by a 4.1-magnitude earthquake early on Sunday that occurred 5km west of Segamat. Tremors were also felt in Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and southern Pahang.
It sparked panic among some Segamat residents, who also described hearing a loud sound. Footage of the moment captured on closed-circuit television cameras showed vehicles shaking briefly and car alarms going off.
A second, milder 2.8-magnitude quake struck several hours later, with an epicentre 28km northwest of the Johor town of Kluang.
Reports of minor damage later surfaced on social media and in local media reports.
A third earthquake hit Johor on Wednesday, with tremors felt across the state and in the south of Pahang.
It had a magnitude of 3.2 and struck 18km south of Segamat, at a depth of 10km.
MetMalaysia said at the time that the quake occurred along the Mersing Fault Zone and it was an aftershock to Sunday’s earthquakes.
The Mersing Fault Zone is one of the major fault belts in the peninsula, along with others like Bukit Tinggi, Kuala Lumpur, Lebir, Bok Bak, Bentong, and Lepar.
Geological experts have told CNA that the earthquakes on Sunday serve as a reminder that some faults in the Malay Peninsula are active, even if earthquakes in the area are rare.