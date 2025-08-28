Another weak earthquake strikes Johor; fourth in five days

Another weak earthquake struck the Malaysian state of Johor on Thursday (Aug 28), registering a magnitude of 2.5.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said the quake occurred at about 8pm, 13km north of the town of Segamat and at a depth of 10km.

The agency added that tremors were felt in Johor and that it would continue to monitor the situation.

It also called on members of the public who experienced the tremors to fill in an online form with key information, such as their address, contact details, as well as the time and duration of the tremor.

Respondents could also indicate if they heard a loud sound or if they noticed any structural damage.

Malaysian Minister of Federal Territories Dr Zaliha Mustafa urged Segamat residents to remain calm, monitor official information from MetMalaysia and not be swayed by unverified news.

“This is the fourth incident recorded … so far, no injuries or property damage have been reported,” she said in a post on X.

A resident told Harian Metro that he had been sitting on a chair when he felt the tremor, which lasted several seconds.

SERIES OF QUAKES

Some residents in Johor were jolted by a 4.1-magnitude earthquake early on Sunday that occurred 5km west of Segamat. Tremors were also felt in Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and southern Pahang.

It sparked panic among some Segamat residents, who also described hearing a loud sound. Footage of the moment captured on closed-circuit television cameras showed vehicles shaking briefly and car alarms going off.