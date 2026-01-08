Cambodia to liquidate bank founded by accused scam boss Chen Zhi

PHNOM PENH: A Cambodian bank founded by accused scam boss Chen Zhi, who has been indicted by the United States over a multibillion-dollar fraud and extradited to China, was placed under liquidation on Thursday (Jan 8), Cambodia's central bank said.

Prince Bank "has been placed under liquidation in accordance with the laws of the Kingdom of Cambodia", the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) said in a statement.

Prince Bank has been "suspended from providing new banking services, including accepting deposits and providing credit", the statement said.

The NBC said it had appointed auditor Morisonkak MKA as the liquidator.