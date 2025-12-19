Singapore arrests man linked to Cambodian tycoon in alleged scam empire

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man suspected of being involved in money laundering offences linked to Cambodia's Prince Holding Group was arrested on Dec 11.

In response to CNA's queries, the police said on Friday (Dec 19) that Nigel Tang Wan Bao Nabil was arrested on his return to Singapore and that he is suspected to be involved in money laundering offences linked to Chen Zhi, the founder and chairman of Prince Group, and the companies associated with him.

"Police investigations are ongoing."

Tang, 32, was the captain of a superyacht owned by Chen, the Business Times reported.

Chen is a British-Cambodian tycoon accused of running forced labour camps in Cambodia used as multi-billion dollar scam centres. He has been indicted in the United States.

Washington has said that Prince Group served as a front for "one of Asia's largest transnational criminal organisations".

The multinational conglomerate boasts over US$2 billion worth of projects in Cambodia, including a large shopping mall, Prince Plaza, in the capital Phnom Penh.

Prince Group has denied the allegations.