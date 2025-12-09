Commentary: What Prince Group allegations tell us about how financial crime is evolving

SINGAPORE: After the United States seized over US$15 billion in bitcoin and issued sanctions in October against Prince Holding Group, the Cambodian group it accused of running a scam empire, other jurisdictions took actions of their own. Singapore seized S$150 million (US$115 million) in assets, with another US$150 million by Taiwan and US$354 million by Hong Kong. On Wednesday (Dec 3), Thailand announced it had seized more than US$300 million in assets linked to Prince Group and other scam investigations.

Yet beneath the numbers and headlines lies a more complex story of how transnational criminal organisations have evolved – and whether countries can tackle the new challenges they present.

The Prince Group allegations probably led many in Singapore to think back to the 2023 S$3 billion money laundering case, involving the so-called Fujian gang. But there are some fundamental differences.

That 2023 operation involved sequential crimes: Illicit proceeds generated overseas through scams and illegal gambling, then laundered through Singapore’s financial system. Investigators had to dig through a complex scheme involving forged passports, shell companies and draw links across a network of individuals, but there was a clear trail to follow: dirty money from foreign crimes flowing into luxury properties and bank accounts here.