Commentary: Amid S$1 billion money laundering probe, a look at how dirty money is washed through online gambling

SINGAPORE: One of the largest money laundering probes in Singapore’s history hogged the headlines this month.

Police arrested 10 foreigners on suspicion of forgery and money laundering activities involving scams and online gambling. About S$1 billion (US$736 million) in assets, including properties, vehicles, luxury goods and gold bars, have been seized or frozen.

Notably, among the list of items confiscated were documents related to “virtual assets”, for example, cryptocurrencies. This leaves one wondering, what exactly is the connection between online gambling and cryptocurrencies in the context of money laundering?

CRYPTOCURRENCIES, A NEW TOOL FOR MONEY LAUNDERING

It is difficult to put a finger on the actual scale of global money laundering. Estimates from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime are in the ballpark of 2 to 5 per cent of global gross domestic product per annum. Using World Bank data, global GDP in 2022 came in at US$100.56 trillion, meaning about US$2 trillion to US$5 trillion is laundered each year.

One of the common ways to launder money is through online platforms, including sports betting sites, online casinos, and peer-to-peer betting platforms. These online platforms were especially popular during the COVID-19 pandemic when physical casinos were closed.