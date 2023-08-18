S$1 billion money laundering probe: 105 properties linked to suspects include Sentosa Cove bungalows, condominium units

SINGAPORE: Properties linked to 10 foreign nationals arrested in a S$1 billion (US$736 million) money laundering probe included seven detached bungalows in Sentosa Cove, 79 condominium units and 19 commercial spaces.

In an update on Friday (Aug 18), the police said that 105 properties have now been issued with prohibition of disposal orders in connection with the probe, up from the 94 initially announced on Wednesday.

The 79 condominium units included 19 units still under construction.

The properties were valued at an estimated S$831 million.

"These properties are owned by the persons under investigation (who either had been arrested or are wanted by the Police), their spouses, or companies that are linked to these persons under investigation or their spouses," police said in an update.

However, they noted that the Good Class Bungalows (GCB) in which the suspects were arrested are not owned by them.

"These GCBs are not part of the 105 properties issued with prohibition of disposal orders," they said. "The Police have neither seized nor issued prohibition of disposal orders against any GCBs in relation to this case."

The suspects lived in residences located in areas such Sentosa Cove, Tanglin, Orchard, Holland and River Valley, police said on Wednesday.

About S$1 billion (US$736 million) in assets - including properties, bank accounts, cars, cash and goods - have been seized, frozen or issued with prohibition of disposal orders in connection with the investigation.