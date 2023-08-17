CNA Explains: What is money laundering and why does it involve luxury cars, watches and bags?

SINGAPORE: Ten foreigners were arrested in what was one of the largest anti-money laundering operations conducted in Singapore, with about S$1 billion (US$736 million) worth of assets seized or frozen.

Simultaneous raids involving more than 400 officers were held at multiple locations across Singapore on Tuesday (Aug 15).

Those arrested are of Cypriot, Turkish, Chinese, Cambodian and Ni-Vanuatu nationalities. Aged between 31 and 44, the 10 suspects were charged in court on Wednesday.

Properties, cars, cash, bank accounts and luxury goods were seized, frozen or issued with prohibition of disposal orders in connection with the investigation.

Boxes containing jewellery, including gold bracelets and diamond accessories, were confiscated by the police, as were dozens of luxury cars, handbags and watches. Officers also found racks of liquor bottles and wads of cash stashed in safes and suitcases.

How is money laundering done, and why are luxury goods used?

What is money laundering?

Money laundering is making proceeds of crime appear to come from legitimate sources, said managing partner at Lighthouse Law Adrian Wee.

Criminals seek to conceal this money, which is colloquially called "dirty money", from law enforcement agencies and to allow themselves to enjoy the benefits of these funds, he added.

Money laundering is typically done in three steps: Placement, layering and integration.

The money is first inserted into the financial system to conceal its origins, usually under the guise of cash business, fake invoices or investments, said Mr Wee.

After that, the money is put through several layers of transactions designed to delink the money from criminal activity and to create the appearance of legitimacy. It is then reintroduced into the legitimate economy.