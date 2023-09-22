Commentary: What can Singapore do to prevent another billion-dollar money laundering case?

SINGAPORE: Recent raids conducted by the Singapore Police Force saw the seizure and freezing of S$2.4 billion (US$1.8 billion) in cash and assets, and charges of money laundering and forgery pressed against the suspects.

It was reported that several financial institutions had filed suspicious transaction reports and alerted the authorities to suspicious activities. With further assistance from the financial institutions, authorities were able to trace the tainted funds and subsequently, make the arrests.

However, one may wonder how illicit activities of such scale could still occur in an environment where tough rules and strict compliance processes are already in place.

Money laundering is typically complex, occurring in phases and through multiple parties and transactions, making detection difficult, if not impossible. New technology culminating in digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies, provide additional avenues for perpetrators.

In the recent case, the suspects had allegedly laundered proceeds from overseas organised criminal activities including scams and online gambling, forged documents to substantiate the source of funds in multiple bank accounts, and eventually, used the laundered funds to buy assets.

This appeared to take place through multiple transactions involving bank accounts with a total estimated value exceeding S$1.1 billion, and the purchase of 110 properties, 62 vehicles and more.

Any individual who is convicted of a money laundering offence can be fined up to S$500,000, jailed for up to 10 years, or both. While harsh punishment might deter financial criminals, no extent of anti-money laundering regulations can entirely prevent financial crime.

Perpetrators of such crime typically require professional advice and assistance. Therefore, accountants, lawyers, and financial advisers are part of an unassuming first line of defence in the fight against financial crime.