Billion-dollar money laundering case: What charges do the 10 suspects face and how much assets have been seized?
CNA breaks down what the 10 people in the case are accused of, what assets have been seized and other details known about their cases.
SINGAPORE: On Aug 15, 10 suspects were arrested in an islandwide anti-money laundering probe mounted by the police in an operation that has been described by the prosecution as unprecedented in size and scope.
A billion dollars worth of assets were seized - including luxury cars, houses and cash.
The 10 have since been charged with various offences, with nine of them receiving fresh charges on Wednesday (Aug 30).
What are they accused of, and what assets have been seized from them in the investigative process? CNA breaks it down, in the order of the suspects with most assets seized.
Vang Shuiming
Age: 42
Nationality: Turk
Representation: Mr Wendell Wong, Mr Andrew Chua from Drew & Napier
Assets seized: Over S$200 million seized
Charges tendered: One count of using a forged document, four counts of possessing criminal benefits worth S$2.4 million from unlicensed moneylending in China
Lin Baoying
Age: 43
Nationality: Chinese
Representation: Mr Loo Choon Chiaw, Mr Chia Foon Yeow from Loo & Partners
Assets seized: Over S$200 million
Charges tendered: Two charges of forgery linked to sale of property in Macau, one charge of perverting justice
Additional info: Lovers with co-accused Zhang Ruijin. She has a food & beverage business called Ban Tian Yao
Su Haijin
Age: 40
Nationality: Cypriot
Representation: Mr Julian Tay, Mr Anthony Wong and Mr Dominic Kwok from Lee & Lee
Assets seized: Over S$160 million from him and his wife
Charges tendered: One charge of resisting arrest
Additional info: Former director of No Signboard Holdings, hospitalised for fractures sustained in jumping off balcony
Su Jianfeng
Age: 35
Nationality: Ni-Vanuatu
Representation: Mr Ravindran Ramasamy of CNPLaw
Assets seized: Over S$160 million
Charges tendered: Four charges of possessing criminal benefits from illegal online gambling offences comprising about S$551,000 in cash and another S$17 million in safe deposit boxes
Su Baolin
Age: 41
Nationality: Cambodian
Representation: Mr Sunil Sudheesan, Ms Diana Ngiam and Ms Joyce Khoo from Quahe Woo & Palmer
Assets seized: Over S$130 million seized from him and his wife
Charges tendered: Two charges of using forged documents
Additional information: He has a heart condition, which has led to his remand in Changi Medical Centre instead of Changi Prison's A Division like the rest
Zhang Ruijin
Age: 44
Nationality: Chinese
Representation: Mr Loo Choon Chiaw from Loo & Partners
Assets seized: Over S$80 million
Charges tendered: Two counts of forgery in relation to a property in Macau and one charge related to forged documents meant to cheat CIMB Bank
Additional info: Lovers with Lin Baoying
Wang Dehai
Age: 34
Nationality: Cypriot
Representation: Ms Megan Chia from Tan Rajah & Cheah
Assets seized: Over S$43 million
Charges tendered: One charge of possessing S$2.3 million from illegal remote gambling offences, one charge of using illegal proceeds from a remote gambling service based in Philippines for China users to buy a S$23 million condo unit at The Marq
Chen Qingyuan
Age: 33
Nationality: Cambodian
Representation: Mr Mark Tan from Focus Law Asia
Assets seized: Over S$20 million
Charges tendered: Four counts of possessing criminal proceeds from cheating and illegal online gambling in the form of cash, a Land Rover, a Range Rover and Tether cryptocurrency worth about US$170,260 (S$230,273).
Additional info: His lawyer says he is the CEO of a cloud solutions company
Wang Baosen
Age: 31
Nationality: Chinese
Representation: Mr Adrian Wee from Lighthouse Law
Assets: At least S$18 million the prosecution suspects is “tainted”
Charges tendered: Two counts of possessing proceeds from illegal online gambling, including cash and a black Toyota Alphard Hybrid Elegance
Su Wenqiang
Age: 31
Nationality: Cambodian
Representation: Mr Manoj Prakash Nandwani from Gabriel Law Corporation
Assets: S$2.6 million the prosecution suspects is “tainted”
Charges tendered: One count of possessing S$601,706 that came from proceeds of illegal online gambling and pme count of using criminal proceeds to buy a Mercedes Benz AMG C63S
On top of the 10 accused, another 12 people are assisting with investigations while eight people are wanted. Of the eight, one is known to be on the run.