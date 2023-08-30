Billion-dollar money laundering case: What charges do the 10 suspects face and how much assets have been seized?

Vang Shuiming

Age: 42

Nationality: Turk

Representation: Mr Wendell Wong, Mr Andrew Chua from Drew & Napier

Assets seized: Over S$200 million seized

Charges tendered: One count of using a forged document, four counts of possessing criminal benefits worth S$2.4 million from unlicensed moneylending in China

Lin Baoying

Age: 43

Nationality: Chinese

Representation: Mr Loo Choon Chiaw, Mr Chia Foon Yeow from Loo & Partners

Assets seized: Over S$200 million

Charges tendered: Two charges of forgery linked to sale of property in Macau, one charge of perverting justice

Additional info: Lovers with co-accused Zhang Ruijin. She has a food & beverage business called Ban Tian Yao

Su Haijin

Age: 40

Nationality: Cypriot

Representation: Mr Julian Tay, Mr Anthony Wong and Mr Dominic Kwok from Lee & Lee

Assets seized: Over S$160 million from him and his wife

Charges tendered: One charge of resisting arrest

Additional info: Former director of No Signboard Holdings, hospitalised for fractures sustained in jumping off balcony

Su Jianfeng

Age: 35

Nationality: Ni-Vanuatu

Representation: Mr Ravindran Ramasamy of CNPLaw

Assets seized: Over S$160 million

Charges tendered: Four charges of possessing criminal benefits from illegal online gambling offences comprising about S$551,000 in cash and another S$17 million in safe deposit boxes

Su Baolin

Age: 41

Nationality: Cambodian

Representation: Mr Sunil Sudheesan, Ms Diana Ngiam and Ms Joyce Khoo from Quahe Woo & Palmer

Assets seized: Over S$130 million seized from him and his wife

Charges tendered: Two charges of using forged documents

Additional information: He has a heart condition, which has led to his remand in Changi Medical Centre instead of Changi Prison's A Division like the rest

Zhang Ruijin

Age: 44

Nationality: Chinese

Representation: Mr Loo Choon Chiaw from Loo & Partners

Assets seized: Over S$80 million

Charges tendered: Two counts of forgery in relation to a property in Macau and one charge related to forged documents meant to cheat CIMB Bank

Additional info: Lovers with Lin Baoying

Wang Dehai

Age: 34

Nationality: Cypriot

Representation: Ms Megan Chia from Tan Rajah & Cheah

Assets seized: Over S$43 million

Charges tendered: One charge of possessing S$2.3 million from illegal remote gambling offences, one charge of using illegal proceeds from a remote gambling service based in Philippines for China users to buy a S$23 million condo unit at The Marq

Chen Qingyuan

Age: 33

Nationality: Cambodian

Representation: Mr Mark Tan from Focus Law Asia

Assets seized: Over S$20 million

Charges tendered: Four counts of possessing criminal proceeds from cheating and illegal online gambling in the form of cash, a Land Rover, a Range Rover and Tether cryptocurrency worth about US$170,260 (S$230,273).

Additional info: His lawyer says he is the CEO of a cloud solutions company

Wang Baosen

Age: 31

Nationality: Chinese

Representation: Mr Adrian Wee from Lighthouse Law

Assets: At least S$18 million the prosecution suspects is “tainted”

Charges tendered: Two counts of possessing proceeds from illegal online gambling, including cash and a black Toyota Alphard Hybrid Elegance

Su Wenqiang

Age: 31

Nationality: Cambodian

Representation: Mr Manoj Prakash Nandwani from Gabriel Law Corporation

Assets: S$2.6 million the prosecution suspects is “tainted”

Charges tendered: One count of possessing S$601,706 that came from proceeds of illegal online gambling and pme count of using criminal proceeds to buy a Mercedes Benz AMG C63S

On top of the 10 accused, another 12 people are assisting with investigations while eight people are wanted. Of the eight, one is known to be on the run.