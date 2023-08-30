Cars, crypto, cash derived from illegal online gambling: Men in S$1b money laundering case get fresh charges

SINGAPORE: Two men remanded for an ongoing money laundering probe involving 10 people, with more than S$1 billion in assets seized or frozen, received more charges on Wednesday (Aug 30) for having millions in cash, cryptocurrency and cars that came from the proceeds of illegal online gambling.

Chen Qingyuan, a 33-year-old Cambodian national, was handed three fresh charges of possessing property representing the benefits of criminal conduct, bringing his total number of charges to four.

The new charges state that Chen had possessions that came from illegal online gambling offences. These include a white Land Rover, a Range Rover, more than S$6 million in cash in Citibank Singapore bank accounts, and 170,284.9808 in Tether cryptocurrency, which is worth about US$170,260 (S$230,273) as of Wednesday.

The prosecutor said more than S$20 million in assets had been seized in relation to Chen, and the extra remand given last week had resulted in the three new money laundering charges.

She asked for another eight days' remand, pointing to the continued risk of collusion and contamination as investigations suggest there may be witnesses and other parties involved.

Defence lawyer Mark Tan asked for bail, saying his client is not a flight risk as his passport has been seized, and that Chen has "strong ties to Singapore", with his wife and three children here.

Mr Tan said his client, prior to his arrest, was an expatriate in Singapore and the chief executive officer of a company providing cloud solutions, with 25 employees.

He said his client wanted to go back to running his company and in charity and volunteer work.

The prosecutor responded that Chen is a foreigner holding multiple passports, with income and real estate overseas.

His risk of absconding is heightened, now that his assets in Singapore have been seized, said the prosecutor.

The judge denied bail and ordered Chen to be remanded for another eight days as requested by the prosecution. Chen tried to ask to speak to his wife, who was in court, but was denied.