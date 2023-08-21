S$1 billion money laundering probe: At least 2 suspects caught in Singapore wanted by China police

SINGAPORE: At least two of the 10 suspects who were arrested last week in one of Singapore’s largest anti-money laundering operations are said to be wanted by police in China.

Türkiye national Vang Shuiming, 42, was arrested on Aug 15 in a Good Class Bungalow along Bishopsgate in the Tanglin area, as part of Singapore's S$1 billion (US$736 million) money laundering crackdown.

He has been charged with one count of using a forged document.

According to Chinese media, Vang is believed to also go by the surname Wang.

In August last year, the public security bureau in Zibo - a prefecture-level city in China's Shandong province - issued a notice asking for his surrender to Chinese authorities over his involvement in an illegal gambling syndicate.

Vang is said to have ties to a syndicate that was busted in May 2022, with more than 10 million yuan (US$1.3 million) in funds seized. The notice said nine people, including Vang, had fled abroad.

Another suspect Chen Qingyuan, a 33-year-old Cambodia national, was arrested in a condominium along Leonie Hill Road in Singapore's River Valley area. He has been charged with one count of money laundering.

In 2019, the public security bureau in Anxi County in China's Fujian province published a list of suspects wanted for various offences. According to Chinese media, Chen is said to be on that list based on his identification number.

A total of 105 properties - seven bungalows in Sentosa Cove, 79 condominium units and 19 commercial spaces - have been linked to the 10 foreign nationals arrested in Singapore.

Cash, luxury bags and jewellery were among the assets seized by police.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said last Friday that the 10 foreigners - nine men and a woman aged between 31 and 44 - were holding Employment and Dependant Passes.

CNA has contacted the police for more information on Vang's identity.