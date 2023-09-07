How do criminals get away with money laundering and why is it so hard to detect?

DECENTRALISED, CHALLENGING TO DETECT

Money laundering cases are hard to detect mainly because they are “decentralised”, said lawyer Adam Maniam, who was also on the show.

The criminals will not put all their money in one place, said the director of dispute resolution at law firm Drew and Napier, whose practice areas include crime and financial services regulation.

“They're not going to put in a billion (dollars) at a time. They're going to spread it out among many different players, they're going to go to many different jurisdictions, they're going to be using different means to get the funds where they want the funds to be,” he said.

The number of players involved makes it difficult for individual institutions like banks to detect anything amiss despite doing their due diligence, he said.

“Even if the transaction is not legitimate, on the face of it, there may not be enough red flags to trigger a bank, or a regulated entity from saying ‘there's something wrong here, I should raise this to the authorities’ because the ID checks out, the purpose checks out, and everything seems fine,” he said.

“But when you take this (transaction) together with another 30, or 40 transactions, that's where the problem is.”

Former director of the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) Soh Kee Hean, who is also an associate professor at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) teaching criminal investigation, similarly said that it is a big challenge to try to identify if there were illegal transactions, or transactions that may be associated with money laundering.

“Very often, it is like looking for a needle in the haystack. But it really calls upon the agencies, the institutions, and all involved to do due diligence,” he said.

The challenge in uncovering money laundering is compounded because those who want to engage in the crime will keep on devising new and creative ways of doing it, said Assoc Prof Soh.

Law enforcement agencies have to keep up and try to figure out the different methods, he added.

Besides looking at the money trail of criminal proceeds, the bad actors also need to be analysed, he said.

“You also need to look at their movements, their activities, and their interaction patterns. It is a combination of understanding money movement, as well as the person’s movement, that you then get a complete picture. That is, of course, extremely difficult and challenging,” he said.