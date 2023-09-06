Man who jumped off balcony during raid over billion-dollar money laundering case gets new charge

UPDATES ON NINE ACCUSED

Su Jianfeng

The prosecution said it was making an application for no bail to be offered to Su, a Ni-Vanuatu, based on an affidavit filed by an investigation officer that stated that the 35-year-old was a flight risk.

Su's lawyer sought an adjournment to take instructions from his client. Su's bail review will be heard on Oct 18, with no bail granted in the meantime.

Vang Shuiming

Following Vang's failed application on Tuesday to be released, his lawyer Wendall Wong sought a short adjournment, stating that he was reviewing the High Court's position.

Mr Wong asked for time to take detailed instructions from his client, given that he only received the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) officer's affidavit while the High Court hearing was ongoing on Tuesday. The 42-year-old Turk will be remanded in the meantime.

His bail review has been fixed for Sep 14, but may be rescheduled if more time to file affidavits is needed.

Wang Baosen

The prosecution argued for that the 31-year-old Chinese national should not be granted bail on the basis of an investigating officer's affidavit filed for his case.

Wang's lawyer Adrian Wee argued that his client, who has been remanded for 22 days, ought to be released on bail, objecting to three main points raised in the affidavit.

These were that Wang's offences were serious, that he was a flight risk, and that there was a risk of collusion with another suspect – his cousin – referred to as Y.

District Judge Tan said she will give her decision on Wang's bail application on Wednesday afternoon.

Su Wenqiang

The prosecution also sought for an application of no bail for the 31-year-old Cambodian.

Su's lawyer stated that, like the others, he had only received the investigating officer's affidavit late on Tuesday and sought time to take instructions from his client.

The defence lawyer asked for bail to be offered to Su, pending the next hearing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Edwin Soh objected to this as there was a lack of substantive arguments made for a bail application.

Addressing the court, Su said through a Mandarin interpreter: "For this period of time, I have told the (investigating officer) truthfully. I have cooperated with the (officer) with the investigation, it has shown I'm not related to the other accused persons.

"I do not have much interaction with them, including financial interaction. This involves my own problem and I told the (investigating officer) all this."

His lawyer then told Su that he will see him in the next two days to explain what happened in court and to address his concerns.

Su's next hearing is on Oct 18, with no bail is extended in the meantime.

Wang Dehai

The prosecution sought an application for no bail to be offered to Wang, based on the grounds set out in an affidavit filed by an investigating officer.

Wang's lawyer asked for an adjournment to take instructions from her client as she had last seen the 34-year-old Cypriot on Sep 2. The lawyer also requested for Wang's family members to see him and will write in with the request.

Wang's bail review has been fixed for Oct 18.

Chen Qingyuan

Deputy Public Prosecutor Foo Shihao said bail should not be granted for the 33-year-old Cambodian on the basis of an affidavit filed by an investigating officer.

He also pointed out an error in the affidavit which stated the amount involved was S$18 million. The correct figure should be S$8 million, he said. Mr Foo sought leave to file a corrected affidavit.

Chen's lawyer Mark Tan said he had not had the chance to take instructions from his client and sought time to file a reply affidavit. Chen asked to speak to his family but was told to write in with his request.

Chen then asked for the earliest to be granted a phone call. He said through an interpreter: "I have been remanded for 23 days and my children are starting school, whether they are facing difficulties, I do not know so I am very worried."

He also asked to see his lawyer soon about his family situation and case. His lawyer replied that the earliest he can see his client is early next week.

Chen's bail review was fixed for Oct 18.

Zhang Ruijin

Similar to the others, the prosecution said the 44-year-old Chinese national should not be granted bail.

Zhang's lawyer Loo Choon Chiaw told the court that he received the affidavit late on Tuesday and did not have the opportunity to take instructions. He sought time to file a reply affidavit.

Loo also applied for Zhang's brother, Zhang Ruisheng, to visit his client. However Mr Foo pointed out that the authorities had previously refused such a visit, as Zhang Ruisheng is also under investigation and a statement had been recorded from him last month. Parties were told to discuss the matter out of court.

Zhang also told the judge about his deteriorating health.

"I have anxiety and I could only sleep for a few hours. I request to see my psychiatrist. I am having a difficult time inside here. Sometimes my anxiety lasts 20 to 30 minutes. I feel pain all over my body, my hands tremble as well," he said through an interpreter.

The judge advised him to approach the prison doctor and his lawyer on the issue.

Zhang's bail review will be on Oct 18.

Lin Baoying

Ms Ng asked that no bail be extended to 43-year-old Lin, a Chinese national and the only woman among the 10.

Her lawyer Loo Choon Chiaw asked for time to take instructions as he had received the affidavit filed by a CAD officer on Tuesday.

The judge adjourned her case to Oct 18 for bail review, with no bail in the meantime.

Su Baolin

The 41-year-old Cambodian had one of his two charges amended on Wednesday to add that he had engaged in a conspiracy with a Wang Qiming to make a false document to commit fraud in December 2020.

This document is a "borrowing agreement" dated Dec 20, 2019 that Su allegedly had with a Se Liang. Su is accused of intending to use the document to cheat Standard Chartered Bank.

Ms Ng applied for no bail in Su's case, citing how he faces serious offences and was a flight risk, among other reasons.



The prosecution pointed out that Su was not a Singapore citizen or a permanent resident and owned a condominium in China that he bought for 11 million yuan (US$1.5 million), showing that he has the means to secure a comfortable residence abroad.

Su's lawyers Sunil Sudheesan, Diana Ngiam and Joyce Khoo argued for bail to be imposed with conditions, including that the bailor should be Singaporean and that the accused be electronically tagged.

Mr Sudheesan said that Su's wife, four children and parents were in Singapore. He added that his client suffered from a congenital heart disease and that his treatment from doctors in Singapore was "pertinent to his survival".

He said that all his client's passports have been seized and his assets frozen, so that his means to leave Singapore have "plummeted significantly".

The judge will give her decision on the application on Wednesday afternoon.