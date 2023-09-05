Billion-dollar money laundering case: High Court rejects lawyers' bid for man to be released

SINGAPORE: Lawyers for a man implicated in a sprawling billion-dollar money laundering case in Singapore - which has since ballooned to S$1.8 billion (US$1.3 billion) - turned to the High Court on Tuesday (Sep 5) in a bid to have their client released on bail, after previous attempts in the State Courts failed.

If his remand was not revoked, the Drew & Napier lawyers for Vang Shuiming sought to have "liberal" access to their client, instead of that which was subject to the Commercial Affairs Department's (CAD) operational constraints.

But the High Court rejected all the applications sought by Mr Wendell Wong, Mr Andrew Chua and Ms Yang Xinyan, finding there was nothing wrong with orders made by the lower court.

The lawyers for Vang, a 42-year-old Turk who has had more than S$200 million assets seized in relation to his case, argued for a criminal revision against related orders made by the State Courts.

Vang currently faces five charges - one of using a forged document and four of possessing criminal benefits worth S$2.4 million from unlicensed moneylending in China.

DEFENCE ARGUMENTS

Lead defence counsel Mr Wong argued the prosecution had not given any evidence in asking for further remand for Vang.

Instead, the prosecutor had relied on "evidence from the bar", making "bare assertions" and pointing to the risk of collusion when the prosecutor was not party to investigations himself, said Mr Wong.

For Tuesday's hearing, the prosecution had acquired an affidavit from an investigating officer, which Mr Wong said gave merit to his case that this should have been done in the lower courts.