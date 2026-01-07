Alleged scam kingpin Chen Zhi arrested and extradited to China, Cambodia says
Chen Zhi’s Cambodian nationality was also revoked by royal decree in December 2025, authorities said.
PHNOM PENH: China-born tycoon Chen Zhi, accused of running internet scam centres that used trafficked workers in Cambodia, has been arrested in the country and extradited to China.
Cambodian authorities "have arrested three Chinese nationals namely Chen Zhi, Xu Ji Liang, and Shao Ji Hui and extradited (them) to the People's Republic of China", the country's interior ministry said in a statement on Wednesday (Jan 7).
The operation was carried out on Tuesday "within the scope of cooperation in combating transnational crime" and according to a request from Chinese authorities, it said.
The ministry added that Chen's Cambodian nationality was "revoked by a royal decree" in December last year.
Chinese authorities did not immediately comment on Chen's arrest and extradition.
The US government in October last year accused the founder of Prince Holding Group, one of Cambodia's largest conglomerates, of masterminding a massive cryptocurrency scam which involved forced labour camps.
Chen was charged in absentia with wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering, after he and unnamed co-conspirators allegedly exploited forced labour to dupe would-be investors, using the proceeds to purchase yachts, jets and a Picasso painting.
According to his indictment, Prince Holding Group built at least 10 compounds in Cambodia where workers - often migrants held against their will - were forced to contact thousands of victims through social media or online messaging platforms, build rapport and entice them to transfer cryptocurrency with hopes of big investment returns.
More than US$14 billion in bitcoin was seized, with FBI director Kash Patel then calling it "one of the largest financial fraud takedowns in history".
Chen's businesses were also sanctioned by US and UK authorities as part of a joint operation against a "transnational criminal organisation", and among those sanctioned were three individuals from Singapore and 17 entities registered in Singapore.
SEIZURE OF ASSETS
The Singapore Police Force in October last year seized and issued prohibition of disposal orders against financial assets worth over S$150 million (US$115 million), as part of forgery and money laundering investigations into Chen and Prince Group.
The assets included six properties, bank accounts, securities accounts and cash, among others.
Singaporean Nigel Tang Wan Bao Nabil was also arrested last month over suspected money laundering offences linked to Chen. He was reportedly the captain of a superyacht owned by Chen and was one of three Singaporeans sanctioned by the US Treasury Department for their ties to the tycoon.
In November, Hong Kong authorities said they had frozen assets worth HK$2.75 billion (US$354 million) linked to Prince Group, while Taiwanese prosecutors said they had detained 25 people and seized NT$4.5 billion (US$147.09 million) in assets tied to the group.
WHO IS CHEN ZHI AND PRINCE GROUP?
The 37-year-old is the founding chairman of Prince Holding Group, which has interests in various sectors such as real estate, financial services and consumer businesses.
Its key business units are Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group and Prince Bank.
The group boasts over US$2 billion worth of projects in Cambodia, including a large shopping mall, Prince Plaza, in the capital Phnom Penh.
According to media reports, Chen also holds British citizenship.
On the company's website, Chen is described as a "respected entrepreneur and renowned philanthropist within the Cambodian business community". It stated that he takes part in various charitable activities through the group's charitable arm, Prince Foundation.
Chen has served as an adviser to Prime Minister Hun Manet and his father, former leader Hun Sen, and holds the government-bestowed honorific "Neak Oknha", meaning "prominent tycoon".
When the allegations first surfaced in October, Cambodia’s government said it hoped the US and Britain had sufficient evidence in their pursuit of Chen and Prince Holding Group.
Touch Sokhak, a spokesman for the country's interior ministry, then said that Prince Group had met all legal requirements to operate in Cambodia, but Phnom Penh would cooperate if there was a formal request backed by evidence.