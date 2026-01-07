Alleged scam kingpin Chen Zhi arrested and extradited to China, Cambodia says

PHNOM PENH: China-born tycoon Chen Zhi, accused of running internet scam centres that used trafficked workers in Cambodia, has been arrested in the country and extradited to China.

Cambodian authorities "have arrested three Chinese nationals namely Chen Zhi, Xu Ji Liang, and Shao Ji Hui and extradited (them) to the People's Republic of China", the country's interior ministry said in a statement on Wednesday (Jan 7).

The operation was carried out on Tuesday "within the scope of cooperation in combating transnational crime" and according to a request from Chinese authorities, it said.

The ministry added that Chen's Cambodian nationality was "revoked by a royal decree" in December last year.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Chinese authorities did not immediately comment on Chen's arrest and extradition.

The US government in October last year accused the founder of Prince Holding Group, one of Cambodia's largest conglomerates, of masterminding a massive cryptocurrency scam which involved forced labour camps.

Chen was charged in absentia with wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering, after he and unnamed co-conspirators allegedly exploited forced labour to dupe would-be investors, using the proceeds to purchase yachts, jets and a Picasso painting.

According to his indictment, Prince Holding Group built at least 10 compounds in Cambodia where workers - often migrants held against their will - were forced to contact thousands of victims through social media or online messaging platforms, build rapport and entice them to transfer cryptocurrency with hopes of big investment returns.

More than US$14 billion in bitcoin was seized, with FBI director Kash Patel then calling it "one of the largest financial fraud takedowns in history".

Chen's businesses were also sanctioned by US and UK authorities as part of a joint operation against a "transnational criminal organisation", and among those sanctioned were three individuals from Singapore and 17 entities registered in Singapore.