Taiwan detains 25, seizes US$150m tied to suspected scam-centre operator Prince Group

TAIPEI: Taipei prosecutors said on Tuesday (Nov 4) they had detained 25 people and seized T$4.5 billion (US$147.09 million) in assets tied to the Prince Group, a multinational network accused of running vast scam-centre operations.

The assets include 26 high-end cars, properties as well as bank accounts, tied to the network and the Cambodian businessman Chen Zhi in relation to money laundering and forced labour offences, the prosecutors said in a statement.

"Through forced-labour scam compounds set up across Cambodia, the group has carried out large-scale investment fraud involving cryptocurrencies and online gambling," they said.

"The proceeds of these scams were transferred through shell companies established by the Prince Group in multiple countries and laundered by purchasing luxury goods and real estate, thereby concealing the criminal gains."

Reuters was not able to reach Chen or a representative for comment.