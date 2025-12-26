Cambodia says Thailand escalated strikes during border talks

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia accused Thailand on Friday (Dec 26) of intensifying its bombardment of disputed border areas, even as officials from the two countries attend a multi-day meeting aimed at negotiating an end to deadly clashes.

The neighbours' long-standing border conflict reignited this month, shattering an earlier truce and killing more than 40 people, according to official counts. Around a million people have also been displaced.

Cambodian and Thai officials were in their third day of talks at a border checkpoint on Friday, with defence ministers from both countries scheduled to meet on Saturday.

However, Cambodia's defence ministry said Thailand's military carried out a heavy bombardment of disputed border areas in Banteay Meanchey province on Friday morning.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"From 6.08am (7.08am, Singapore time) to 7.15am, the Thai military deployed F-16 fighter jets to drop as many as 40 bombs, to intensify its bombardment in the area of Chok Chey village," it said in a statement.

Thai media said on Friday that Cambodian forces had launched heavy attacks overnight along the border in Sa Kaeo province, where several homes were damaged by shelling.

REMOVAL OF HINDU STATUE

Thailand on Thursday defended its military's demolition of a Hindu statue along the border with Cambodia, saying the removal was carried out to assert control in a disputed frontier area.

A Cambodian official responded angrily to the destruction of the statue of the Hindu deity Vishnu, after more than two weeks of military clashes between the neighbours.

The Preah Vihear provincial spokesman said it was built in 2014 on Cambodian territory and knocked down on Monday.

Hindu-majority India's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that "such disrespectful acts hurt the sentiments of followers around the world, and should not take place".

But the Thai government said on Thursday that the statue's removal was "related to security considerations and area administration and not intended to disrespect any religion or beliefs".

"The said structure was not connected to any religion, but was merely a decorative piece at a location along the Thailand-Cambodia border," it added.