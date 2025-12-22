Thailand, Cambodia to hold ceasefire talks on Dec 24, as ASEAN calls for ‘maximum restraint’

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence officials from Thailand and Cambodia will hold ceasefire talks on Wednesday (Dec 24), as Southeast Asian foreign ministers met on Monday and urged the two sides to “exercise maximum restraint” in their border conflict.

Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) met in Kuala Lumpur on Monday to discuss the conflict, and the bloc said in a chair’s statement that the ministers “welcomed the discussions on resumption of the ceasefire and cessation of hostilities”.

“The GBC (General Border Committee, an existing bilateral mechanism between the two neighbours) will convene on Dec 24, 2025 to discuss the implementation and verification of the ceasefire,” the statement read.

“The ASEAN Foreign Ministers expressed hope for de-escalation of hostilities as soon as possible.”

The renewed fighting between the Southeast Asian neighbours this month has killed at least 22 people in Thailand and 19 in Cambodia, according to officials.

Phnom Penh said on Sunday that more than half a million Cambodians were displaced from their homes in recent weeks, following deadly border clashes with Thailand.