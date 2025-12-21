Thai-Cambodia conflict: Anwar urges both countries to seek peace during special Dec 22 ASEAN talks

KUALA LUMPUR: Thailand and Cambodia must “uphold the spirit of dialogue, wisdom and mutual respect” to ease tensions and safeguard regional peace and stability, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Sunday (Dec 21), ahead of a special Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers’ meeting to address the two neighbours’ ongoing conflict.

Writing on his official Facebook page, Anwar said he has stressed this to both Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul when he spoke to them on the best way forward in tackling the border dispute.

Anwar added that Monday's meeting would provide an opportunity for both sides to directly negotiate and resolve their differences peacefully.

“Tomorrow’s ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting will serve as an appropriate and constructive platform for the two countries to engage in open negotiations, resolve their differences peacefully, and work towards a just and lasting solution,” Anwar said.

Malaysia is the current ASEAN chair, a role the Philippines will take over in January.