Hundreds of thousands displaced along Thailand-Cambodia border as fierce fighting continues

This shelter is located at the Chang International Circuit, which normally hosts motorsports events like MotoGP. It is now sheltering about 15,000 Thais from frontline villages.

Rows of large white canopies stretch across the grounds. Beneath them, families huddle on blankets and makeshift bedding, each allotted a space of about 2-by-2-metre.

Among the evacuees is Yuan Bowornrat, who fled when fighting drew dangerously close to her home.

"I was shocked," she told CNA, letting out a humourless laugh.

"I couldn’t gather my belongings in time. What else am I supposed to do? We can’t go anywhere else."