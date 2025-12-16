Commentary: No real shot at border peace until Thai election

SINGAPORE: American President Donald Trump announced on Friday (Dec 12) that Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to a new ceasefire. That the fighting continued through the weekend is, in one respect, a lesson in the limits of the United States’ leverage.

The US has deep and long-running ties with Thailand. But national politics riding on rising nationalism, and an administration that sees this conflict as existential, can outweigh any influence even a powerful ally brings to bear.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul dissolved parliament on Friday, just over three months after he took power. Thailand is heading into an election on Feb 8, with a slight possibility of postponement on account of the conflict with Cambodia.

The conflict presents Mr Anutin, leader of the conservative Bhumjaithai Party, the chance to look tough and keep the powerful army on his side.

On this, he will have learnt from his predecessor Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s fall from grace: After seemingly kowtowing to Cambodia’s former leader Hun Sen and criticising one of her own senior army commanders over the border clash, she was dismissed by the conservative Constitutional Court in August.