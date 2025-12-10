Domestic pressures drive dangerous spiral in Thai–Cambodian border conflict

BANGKOK: Deadly military operations have reignited along the contested Thai-Cambodia border in recent days, with experts warning that the violence could be linked to and prolonged by the two governments grappling with vulnerabilities and political pressures.

In particular, domestic issues and fragile command structures in Thailand and economic unease in Phnom Penh have converged to turn the border tension into a far sharper confrontation than analysts expected.

The escalation comes as the three-month-old government of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul faces criticisms over several issues - including its handling of deadly floods in southern Thailand - ahead of a general election expected in March next year.

Hostilities resumed on Sunday (Dec 7), with at least six Cambodians and one Thai soldier killed in the fighting. Each side has blamed the other for provoking the military actions, which included air strikes from Thai fighter aircraft and reports of exchanges of fire over multiple fronts.

Thousands of civilians have been evacuated to safe zones, only months after the previous round of clashes in July claimed the lives of at least 48 people, saw bilateral trade decimated and up to a million migrant workers flee Thailand, with many yet to return.

Amid the rising tensions, the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) pulled its entire sporting delegation out of the 33rd SEA Games on Wednesday morning.

For more than a century, Thailand and Cambodia have been at odds over sections of their shared border - an area that has never been fully demarcated.

But with both governments under pressure and the border’s long history of miscalculation, even minor incidents now hold the potential to escalate rapidly, experts said.

“Domestic pressure is palpable on both sides,” said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a professor of International Relations at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok.