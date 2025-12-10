Cambodia pulls out of 33rd SEA Games amid border conflict with Thailand, citing safety reasons

SINGAPORE: The National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) on Wednesday (Dec 10) morning pulled its entire sporting delegation out of the 33rd SEA Games, citing safety reasons amid escalating border clashes with Thailand.

In a statement addressed to Chaiyapak Siriwat, CEO of the SEA Games Federation, secretary-general of the committee H E Vath Chamroeun said: "I regret to inform you that, due to serious concerns and requests from the families of our athletes to have their relatives return home immediately, NOCC must withdraw all of our delegation and arrange for their prompt return to Cambodia for safety reasons."

"This decision was not made lightly," he added.

The Games opened in Bangkok on Tuesday and will end on Dec 20.

Cambodia had already withdrawn from eight sports at the Games in Thailand over safety concerns, prior to the entire delegation's pullout.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this early departure may cause and remain grateful for your understanding and support," Vath said, adding that Cambodia’s delegation would be in contact regarding departure arrangements and other formalities.

Thailand launched airstrikes on Cambodia on Monday, with both sides trading blame for renewed fighting on their disputed border that killed six Cambodian civilians and a Thai soldier. The death toll rose to 10 on Tuesday, with fighting displacing more than 140,000 civilians in both countries.

Thailand and Cambodia have long disputed sovereignty over several areas along their land border.

Tensions escalated in July after a Cambodian soldier was killed during a brief exchange of gunfire, leading to five days of fighting. United States President Donald Trump brokered the ceasefire agreement, which halted the fighting.

In October, Trump backed a follow-on joint declaration, touting new trade deals with Thailand and Cambodia after they agreed to prolong their ceasefire.

But Thailand suspended the agreement the following month as the two sides then traded accusations of fresh clashes.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the European Union and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Trump on Monday urged both parties to exercise restraint and halt hostilities.